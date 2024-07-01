'New Criminal Laws Need Further Consultation, NDA Should Raise Voice Against These Laws': Omar Abdullah

While opposing the implementation of new criminal laws being enforced in the country from today onwards, National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah said, "Doubts have been raised about these laws. Although it is said that no law is bad, the implementation of laws is sometimes misused by authorities."

Omar Abdullah said, "We were expecting that a new government would be formed after the Lok Sabha polls and that the new government would further review these laws before implementation, as there are concerns that these laws can be misused even more than the earlier laws, where there was not much room for misuse." Omar added that "Earlier, it was the BJP majority government that made these laws, but now it's the NDA government at the center, and we believe that NDA partners will raise their voices against these laws and press the government to make them more beneficial for the people."

Omar further stated that every law is first implemented in the Kashmir Valley and then the rest of the country faces it. "The people here had to face tough times due to the implementation of these laws, but we have the answer to these laws as well. Let the elections take place in J-K, and the people's elected government will decide what to do with these laws."