New Delhi Hosts First-Ever EU-India Roundtable On Countering Terrorist Exploitation Of Drones

NEW DELHI: In a groundbreaking initiative, New Delhi played host to the inaugural EU-India Track 1.5 dialogue on combating the use of unmanned aerial systems (UAS) by extremists and non-state actors on Thursday, February 8, 2024. Representatives from the European Union and India convened for a day-long roundtable aimed at gaining deeper insights into the diverse array of existing and emerging threats associated with consumer-grade UAS technology.

Navigating Regulatory and Tactical Challenges

Discussions centred on the exchange of best practices concerning regulatory frameworks, tactical responses, and investigative strategies to effectively counter the proliferation of UAS threats across both regions.

Rise of Commercial UAS Technology

The rapid evolution of commercial unmanned aerial systems has witnessed a surge in both technological advancements and widespread consumer accessibility. However, this surge has also provided violent extremists with opportunities to exploit these versatile and affordable devices for reconnaissance and even violent assaults.

Echoes of Concern

EU Ambassador to India, Hervé Delphin, voiced concerns about the dual-use nature of these devices, stating, "If a relatively cheap device can carry and send a pizza or biryani, then clearly, they can also be used for carrying more nefarious payloads, such as weapons or explosives."

Fostering Collaboration and Knowledge Sharing

Highlighting the significance of collaborative efforts, Ambassador Delphin emphasized the importance of events like the EU-India roundtable in enhancing collective approaches to combatting specific threats faced by both regions. MA Ganapathy, Director General National Security Guard, underscored the evolving terrorism landscape, emphasizing the imperative for global cooperation in developing effective strategies to counter the misuse of UAS and other emerging technologies by terrorists and non-state actors.

Joint Endeavors for Security

This pivotal roundtable, organized by the EU-backed project ESIWA in partnership with the National Security Guard of India and the EU Delegation to India, marks a milestone in the ongoing counterterrorism engagement between the EU and India.

Continued Cooperation

Building upon previous initiatives, such as CBRN risk management training and expert discussions on countering online extremism, the EU and India reaffirmed their commitment to bolstering security cooperation and preventing violent extremism through sustained dialogue and collaborative action.