New mandi will be opened in Parliament: BKU leader Rakesh Tikait in West Bengal's Nandigram

New Delhi: Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait in West Bengal's Nandigram on Saturday (March 13) said that a new mandi will be opened in Parliament and that tractors will enter Delhi once again.

"The day Samyukt Morcha decides, a new mandi will be opened at Parliament. The crops will be sold at the minimum support price (MSP). Tractors will again enter Delhi. The 3.5 lakh tractors and 25 lakhs farmers are the same. The next target will be to sell crops at Parliament," Tikait was quoted as saying by ANI.

"I feel the mandi in parliament is the best. The farmer is outside and trader is outside, there will be purchase definitely," he added.

In his interaction with mediapersons, the BKU leader slammed the Centre and accused it of working for the benefits of big corporates.

While addressing the public in Nandigram, a key battle ground in the upcoming West Bengal Assembly polls, the farmer leader urged people not to vote for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and instead cast votes for a candidate who can defeat BJP. Nandigram will witness neck-and-neck contest between TMC supremo and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari from the constituency.

He had also accused the saffron party of 'conspiring' to injure West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Earlier, Tikait had told the reporters in Delhi that he will be going to Kolkata and meet the government there only. "The government has gone to Kolkata. They will return in one and a half month. We are also going there. We will meet the government there only.”

Addressing another meeting earlier in Kolkata, Tikait attacked the Centre and claimed that the government is run by big companies and not any political party. These farmers protests have to be held across the country, in every district, he added.