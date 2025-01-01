Advertisement
'New Opportunities, Success And Endless Joy': Modi, Rahul Gandhi, President Murmu Extend New Year Wishes

PM Modi extended his heartfelt greetings and exaggerated the importance of new opportunities, personal growth, and collective well-being as the guiding principles for the year.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Jan 01, 2025, 11:05 AM IST|Source: Bureau
'New Opportunities, Success And Endless Joy': Modi, Rahul Gandhi, President Murmu Extend New Year Wishes Image: ANI

As the world ushers in 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu, and Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi extended their heartfelt wishes for a prosperous and joyous year ahead on Wednesday.

PM Modi extended his heartfelt greetings for new year in a post on X and exaggerated the importance of new opportunities, personal growth, and collective well-being as the guiding principles for the year.

"Happy 2025! May this year bring everyone new opportunities, success, and endless joy. May everybody be blessed with wonderful health and prosperity," PM Modi said on X.

 

 

Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu extended her heartfelt greetings for the new year. She wished for 2025 with joy, harmony and prosperity for all and called for creating a brighter, more inclusive, and sustainable future for India as well as the world.

"Wishing everyone a very Happy New Year! May the year 2025 bring joy, harmony, and prosperity to all! On this occasion, let us renew our commitment to work together for creating a brighter, more inclusive, and sustainable future for India and the world," President Murmu said on X.

 

 

Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi also shared a post on X to greet the nation. He said, "Happy New Year to all of you. I hope this year brings new enthusiasm, new joy and happiness in your life."

 

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

