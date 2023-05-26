New Parliament Building's 1st Inside Visuals Released

The first visuals of the new Parliament building are out now - showing luxurious Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha halls, fitted with modern communications tech. The interiours also show three national symbols - the lotus, the peacock and the banyan tree - as its themes.

The new Parliament building is a triangular-shaped four-storey structure, with a built-up area of 64,500 sqm. The new parliament building's three main entrances will be know as - Gyan Dwar, Shakti Dwar, and Karma Dwar.

When Will New Parliament Building Start Functioning?

#WATCH | Delhi: First look at the New Parliament building that will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 28.#NewParliamentBuilding pic.twitter.com/ouZoz6dLgu — ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2023

The new Parliament building will be inaugurated on Sunday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi - in a grand event - is scheduled to inaugurate the building. The event will see a havan in the morning. The event will be attended by twenty-five political parties, while 20 opposition parties have boycotted it.