हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
india china border dispute

New video emerges of Indian Army tanks near LAC, amid border dispute with China

Even as India and China try to solve the border issue at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) diplomatically, the two nation are also deploying their respective Armies in the area near eastern Ladakh.

New video emerges of Indian Army tanks near LAC, amid border dispute with China
(Screengrab from ANI)

New Delhi: Even as India and China try to solve the border issue at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) diplomatically, the two nation are also deploying their respective Armies in the area near eastern Ladakh.

The Indian army tanks and armoured personnel carriers were spotted in forward locations at eastern Ladakh in a video released by the Centre today, as tweeted by news agency ANI.

WATCH: 

The videos show rows of T-90 tanks and BMP vehicles in Chumar-Demchock. It looks that the army is now determined to strengthen security in the whole area.

Major General Arvind Kapoor, the Chief of Staff of 14 Corps informed that the Fire and Fury Corps is the only formation in the Indian Army and probably in the world to have actually deployed mechanised forces in such harsh terrain.

''Fire and Fury Corps is the only formation of Indian Army and also in the world to have actually deployed mechanised forces in such harsh terrain. Maintenance of tanks, infantry combat vehicles and heavy guns is a challenge in this terrain,'' he told ANI.

The Major General further said, "Winters in Ladakh going to be harsh. We're absolutely in control as far as advanced winter stocking&forward winter stocking is concerned. High calorific and nutritious ration, fuel and oil,winter clothing and heating appliances all available in adequate numbers."

Amid an impasse over disengagement, India has warned China that its soldiers will open fire in self-defence if the People's Liberation Army (PLA) troops come to India's positions at LAC, government sources said on Friday.

After the Galwan Valley incident on June 15 which led to both the sides losing soldiers, the tactics of China is to come forward in huge numbers near the patrolling points of India.

India, however, has maintained that it is ready to resolve the border issue in a peaceful manner and wants the Chinese side "to work together with us".

Tags:
india china border disputeIndia China faceoffMilitary Conflicts2020China-India skirmishesIndia-China war
Next
Story

Delhi records over 40 COVID-19 fatalities for second straight day
  • 59,92,532Confirmed
  • 94,503Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,32,60,775Confirmed
  • 8,05,765Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT27M49S

Taal Thok Ke Spl Edition: NCB grills bollywood ladies; Deepika Padukone breaks down