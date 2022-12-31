New Year 2023: Highest-ever arrival of tourists in Himachal despite Covid-19 curbs

Shimla: Despite the ongoing threat of the new Omicron variant of Covid-19, a record number of tourists have flocked to Himachal Pradesh's popular resorts, including Shimla, Narkanda, Dharamsala, Kalpa, Manali, Dalhousie, and others, to ring in the New Year with carnivals, musicals, and other festivities amidst the snowy landscape. Hotel occupancy rates across the state have reached close to 95%, and an official with the state tourism department advises tourists to book accommodations in advance to avoid disappointment. The Met Office in Shimla has predicted sunny weather across the state until January 5, 2023, although minimum temperatures in most places are expected to remain close to sub-zero, with the possibility of dense fog in low-lying areas.

Atal Tunnel, popular tourist spot in Himachal

One popular destination for holidaymakers is the Atal Tunnel, the world's longest motorable tunnel, which runs under the 3,978-meter Rohtang Pass in the Pir Panjal range, about 30 km from Manali. The tunnel, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in October 2020, has shortened the distance between Manali and Keylong, the headquarters of Lahaul-Spiti, by 46 km, reducing travel time by almost three hours and ensuring all-weather connectivity. During the peak tourist season, more than 20,000 tourists travel through the tunnel every day, and tourism, including skiing, trekking, and paragliding, is a key source of income for the local population.

Snowfall disrupts the holiday season

However, on December 29, heavy snowfall in the region resulted in the stranding of tourists in nearly 100 vehicles overnight in the Atal Tunnel, which is 9.02 km long and horseshoe-shaped. The local administration had a difficult time rescuing the tourists, most of whom were taking selfies and enjoying the snowy landscape. Hotelier Prem Thakur, based in Manali, said that tourists now prefer to travel to the Lahaul Valley via the Atal Tunnel, rather than taking the long and treacherous route of the Rohtang Pass, even when it is open to traffic.

As the New Year approaches, police in Kullu have advised motorists not to travel beyond Nehru Kund, 7 km from Manali town, on December 31 due to the slippery road conditions. They have also advised tourists to park their vehicles at the parking lot in Solang and visit nearby areas on foot. The police have urged holidaymakers to follow Covid-19 protocols, and drones are being used at entry points in Shimla, Parwanoo, and Pandoh to accurately estimate the number of tourists entering the state. Despite the ongoing pandemic, many tourists are excited to spend the New Year in the picturesque hills of Shimla, enjoying the cool sunshine and musical parties.