New Year 2023: Mumbai Police makes special arrangements near Gateway of India for NYE celebrations

Mumbai: 2023 is just a few hours away and people across the country are gearing up to welcome the New Year. Every year people come together and welcome New Year with happiness. However, there have been instances where people go beyond law and order that affects safety. Hence, this year to avoid any such circumstances, Mumbai police have taken some measures. As a huge crowd of visitors may throng Mumbai for the New Year celebration at the Gateway of India as well as the Taj Hotel complex, the Mumbai police have issued several regulations to be followed on New Year`s Eve. The police said that appropriate steps are taken by the police administration to maintain law and order in the city.

"Many people gather at the Gateway of India to welcome the New Year every year. Therefore we have planned several steps so that the law and order problem may not arise," the police said.

Also read: New Year 2023: ’No vehicles allowed from…’ Andhra Pradesh puts up special restrictions ahead of NYE in Visakhapatnam

"We have decided that boats from jetty number 1 to jetty number 4 will remain closed after noon. No boat will leave from Gateway of India on December 31 after 2.00 pm due to security reasons," the police said.

The Mumbai police have also issued several orders for the border`s security on New Year. Earlier, the Navi Mumbai police on Wednesday announced several measures and drives being planned on New Year's Eve. The additional force will be deployed on the eve to ensure safe and smooth conduct of celebrations across the city, the police said.

"Navi Mumbai Police`s security arrangements are going to be good for the New Year's eve celebrations. Around 3,000-3,500, police personnel and officers will be deployed on the roads. Let common citizens welcome the new year but do so in a safe manner," Milind Bharambe, Commissioner of Police, Navi Mumbai said in a statement.

The Commissioner also appealed to the citizens to enjoy without compromising road safety and security. "People are advised not to drink and drive," he said.

(With inputs from ANI)