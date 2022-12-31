New Year 2023: UP police tightens security on NYE, ensures trouble-free celebration

Noida: The Uttar Pradesh police issued directives to all security personnel and deployed an adequate number of patrolling vehicles at crowded places to prevent any law and order situation in the state during New Year’s Eve. "In order to celebrate New Year in a peaceful manner, we have issued state-wise directives to all police personnel. We have instructed the officers to ensure there is no ruckus in the state, especially at malls, marketplaces, clubs, and bars," Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Law and Order, Prashant Kumar said. "We have deployed the police force in adequate numbers in these places, both in uniform and civil dress. Moreover, police teams will be placed at every major crossing with breath analysers to check drunken driving cases," he said.

The officer noted that the security men will ensure that no harassment is done to women and children during these celebrations, and for that "we have deployed UP-112 patrolling vehicles along with women officers".

Also read: New Year 2023: Mumbai Police makes special arrangements near Gateway of India for NYE celebrations

Senior officials of the state police force will start patrolling the streets from Saturday evening itself. Kumar said security has also been stepped up at religious places which also see a rush of people during such events.

Police personnel in uniform & in plain clothes will be deployed across crowded places incl shopping malls, ghats, picnic spots etc. Security of all important institutions will be heightened: Prashant Kumar, ADG L&O on preparations for New Year's eve celebrations pic.twitter.com/aV9BGV9avJ — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) December 30, 2022

He also appealed to people to follow the traffic advisory issued by the police. "Police will be providing alternative parking facilities. We have also identified spots where youth have often indulged in stunt riding. We have placed zigzag barriers at these points to prevent such stunts and save precious lives," the ADGP added.

(With inputs from PTI)