New Year's Eve party: Night curfew, Section 144 and ban on bursting firecrackers, check rules for your state, city

NEW DELHI/MUMBAI: Amid fears about the new coronavirus variant confirmed in the United Kingdom that has forced the governments across the globe to take unprecedented precautionary measures, the new restrictions are likely to dampen the New Year revelries across the country.

Several state governments in India have taken measures to prevent large gatherings as part of their strategy to trace and treat passengers who returned from the UK in recent days and their contacts. The restrictions are most likely to affect the New Year's Eve celebrations in many cities as authorities have banned New Year parties and imposed night curfew along with Section 144 to prevent big gatherings.

With COVID-19 mass vaccination has begun in many countries and a dry run for the same is being conducted in fours states, the health experts have warned that adequate precaution is a must to prevent the deadly virus from spreading further.

Mumbai

There will be no New Year pary in Mumbai this time as the civic body has imposed a night curfew (11 pm to 6 am) up to 5th January 2021. The Uddhav Thackeray government has appealed that children below the age of 10 and elderly citizens older than 60 years of age must avoid venturing out of the home on New Year's eve. There is no permission for holding religious or cultural rallies/programmes will be granted.

About 35,000 Mumbai Police personnel will be keeping vigil on the law and order situation in Maximum City. No violations of COVID-19 safety norms will be allowed. As per night curfew restrictions, restaurants, pubs and other recreational establishments will have to down their shutters by 11 pm sharp.

Strict actions will be taken against restaurants and establishments that fail to shut shop by 11 pm on 31st December 2020. There will be no restrictions to Mumbaikars visiting towards their favourite spots in the city such as the Gateway of India, Marine Drive, Girgaum Chowpatty, Juhu, Gorai and Madh Island area in the evening, but COVID-1 norms of social distancing, mask and not more than 4 persons in a group will be applicable. No crowding will be allowed at these places.

No parties will be allowed to be held on terraces and boats, organisers will be punished for violations. No eve-teasing, no drunken-driving, no harassment will be allowed. Police are also on the alert against terror threats to Mumbai.

Delhi



Similarly, there will be restrictions in the national capital too. Delhi Police have warned against any public events or terrace parties being held on New Year's Eve. No function without proper police permission will be considered legal and organisers will face a penalty, police have warned. The Delhi Police will issue detailed guidelines for 31st December 2020 today for New Year Eve parties. However, in Delhi NCR (National Capital Region) such as Ghaziabad-Noida (UP), Faridabad-Gurgaon (Haryana) rules can vary as per their respective state jurisdiction.

No more than 100 persons would be allowed at a venue for New Year’s Eve parties this year in Noida, the district administration and police department have said. Besides, owners of all hotels, restaurants and clubs organising parties and events in Gautam Budh Nagar on December 31 would have to obtain permissions from the district magistrate or commissioner of police (CP) before doing so, as well as intimate the number of guests expected.

The Uttar Pradesh State government directs that only 50% of the capacity of a closed venue, up to 100 persons, will be allowed at a time. The maximum limit for the open spaces, meanwhile, will be 40% of total capacity, with all other arrangements like thermal scanning, sanitization, masking, social distancing, etc., will need to be in place,” said Commissioner of Police Alok Singh.

Bengaluru

In Karnataka’s state capital, the Bengaluru City Police have issued fresh guidelines to enforce all preventive and precautionary measures to contain the spread of Covid-19 situation in the city. No gathering of more than four people to be allowed in public spaces or open areas. Families can have their own NYE arrangements but no public events are allowed. Building societies and clubs etc have been asked to not allow assembly of more than 4 people, no public celebration.

Hotels, malls, restaurants, clubs etc may carry on the regular activity but no special events like DJ, parties, events, shows, programmes, musical nights, performances has been allowed. No rush at hotels, restaurants allowed, only advance booking with e-tokens to be allowed. The notified areas' local area jurisdictional Deputy Commissioner of Police will be responsible for guest movement and reservation SOPs being followed.

Hyderabad

The Cyberabad police have issued strict orders over rules to follow on 31st December 2020. The Rachakonda Police commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat has instructed that all new year events should be organised between 8 pm on December 31 to 1 am on January 1. The Outer Ring Road (ORR) will be closed from 10 pm on December 31 to 5 am of January 1, except for passengers bound to and from the airport.

Police have warned all star hotels, resorts and farmhouses of strict action if any violation is reported.

Cyberabad police commissioner VC Sajjanar warns that no new year events should be organised without prior permission of the police.

Chennai

Resorts located along Chennai's East Coast Road (ECR) and Old Mahabalipuram Road (OMR) - the two main highways in Chennai connecting several neighbourhoods, will not be allowed to organise New Year's Eve parties owing to COVID-19 pandemic related restrictions.

Guests staying at resorts along ECR OR OMR will be allowed to take these routes only until 10 pm on December 31, provided they provide a valid ID proof. No parties allowed on beaches, farmhouses and hotels/clubs.

Kolkata

The Kolkata authorities have issued similar rules for New Year revelries. In the wake of ongoing protests against the three farm laws, public functions on New Year's Eve have been themed on the farmers’ agitation while others on the anti-CAA protests. However, the Centre’s Standard COVID-19 safety protocols will remain fully in place.