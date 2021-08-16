Newly inducted Union Ministers embark on 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra'; BJP makes special preparations in Uttar Pradesh

New Delhi: In a bid to seek blessings of people, newly inducted Union Ministers of BJP have embarked upon the 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' in their states. Among these, Union Ministers Bhupender Yadav and Meenakshi Lekhi on Monday (Aembarked on his Jan Ashirwad Yatra.

Union Minister Bhupender Yadav, who will be visiting six parliamentary constituencies during his 620-km long Jan Ashirwad Yatra in Rajasthan, told ANI, "This the first time when several leaders belonging to backward classes, tribal and women were made the Cabinet ministers in the Central government. This supports the inclusive development vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

Yadav further said, "Before visiting Rajasthan, I will be visiting my ancestral village in Haryana. My Jan Ashirwad Yatra will begin today from Gurgaon district," adding "The yatra will go to Jhunjhunu, Bhiwadi, Tijara, Kishangarh, Alwar, Jaipur among other cities in Rajasthan. There will be a public rally at Jaipur on August 19. I will be visiting Ajmer on August 20."

In his five-day yatra, Yadav will be covering a distance of 620 km and visit six parliamentary constituencies comprising 70 Assembly constituencies.

Union Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi, who is also New Delhi MP, interacted with told after taking part in 'Jan Ashirvad Yatra' in her constituency in the capital.

In reply to a question over Afghanistan, Lekhi said, "India wishes peace all over the world," adding "People are supreme and I expressed my gratitude to the people and sought their blessing. Working for them with honesty and dedication is our goal as a minister."

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh unit of BJP has geared up for the Jan Ashirwad Yatra that commenced on Monday. The Yatra is aimed at seeking blessings of the people by the seven new Union Ministers from Uttar Pradesh who were inducted into Prime Minister Narendra Modi`s Cabinet last month.

BJP State General Secretary and party MLC Govind Narayan Shukla has been made in-charge of Jan Ashirwad Yatra in Uttar Pradesh.

Union Minister of State BL Verma`s Jan Ashirwad Yatra will commence from Mathura on August 16 and pass through Agra, Ghaziabad, Gautam Budh Nagar, Bulandshahr and will conclude in Budaun on August 19.

The Yatra of Union Minister SP Singh Baghel will start from Firozabad on August 18 and will end in Mathura. Union Minister Bhanu Pratap Verma will start Jan Ashirwad Yatra from Lalitpur on August 17 to seek the blessings of the people. The Yatra will pass via Jhansi, Mahoba, Banda, Chitrakoot and will end in Fatehpur on August 19.

Union Minister of State Kaushal Kishor will reach Chaudhary Charan Singh Airport, Lucknow in the morning of August 16. He will start the Jan Ashirwad Yatra from Unnao and conclude in Sitapur on August 18 passing via Rae Bareli and Barabanki.

Union Minister Ajay Mishra will reach Lucknow on the morning of August 16 and start his Jan Ashirwad Yatra from Sandila Hardoi. It will end at Ambedkar Nagar on August 19 passing through Hardoi, Lakhimpur, Bahraich, Gonda and Ayodhya.

Union Minister of State Anupriya Patel will start her Yatra from Prayagraj on August 18, and it will end on August 19 in Mirzapur. Union Minister Pankaj Chaudhary will also reach Lucknow in the morning on August 16, and his Yatra will start from Basti and end in Maharajganj on August 18 via Siddharthnagar.

Under this Yatra, which is slated to be held between August 16 to 20, 43 new Union ministers will seek blessings of the people.

The Jan Ashirwad Yatra comes at a time ahead of the assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh which is scheduled to be held next year. Four of the new ministers are from poll-bound Uttar Pradesh.

The Yatra will cover 3,500 km that will include three dozen Lok Sabha constituencies and more than 120 assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh.

The new Union Ministers have embarked on Jan Ashirwad Yatra as they could not be introduced in Parliament earlier this month due to repeated disruptions by the opposition.

