News Broadcasters Association welcomes SC order on responsible reporting on coronavirus and weeding out fake news

NEW DELHI: News Broadcasters Association (NBA) on Wednesday (April 1, 2020) welcomed the Supreme Court's order dated 31.3.2020 and agreed that the media should report responsibly and weed out any “fake news” in social media while telecasting news on the Coronavirus COVID-19 crisis.

NBA is also pleased to learn that a daily bulletin by the Government of India through all media avenues including social media and forums will be made available to clear the doubts of people.

This would help media immensely to clarify the doubts and enable them to do accurate reporting.

NBA appreciates that the Hon’ble Supreme Court has acknowledged the freedom of the press and has stated that it does not intent to interfere with the free discussion, debate and coverage about the pandemic.

