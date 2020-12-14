News bulletin Dec 14: Farmers hunger strike, nationwide protest today; 2020' last solar eclipse today and other top events

With several important events lined up for today, Zee News brings to you all the important happenings that will take place today on Monday, December 14. Read the top news headlines and other major updates from across the country to start your day.

Farmers hunger strike, nationwide protest today

Leaders of agitating farmer unions said they will hold a one-day hunger strike on Monday and protests will be held in all district headquarters to press their demand for the repeal of the new farm laws, as more protesters headed for Delhi with a large group blocking the key Delhi-Jaipur national highway when it was stopped by police on Haryana-Rajasthan border. Addressing a press conference at the Singhu border, farmer leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni said the leaders will observe the hunger strike at their respective places between 8 AM to 5 PM on Monday. "Also dharnas will be staged at all district headquarters across the country. The protest will go on as usual," he told reporters.

24X7 RTGS transaction facility from Dec 14: RBI

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das on Sunday said Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) facility in the country will become operational from 12.30 am on Monday (December 14)."RTGS facility becomes operational 24X7 from 12.30 am tomorrow. Congratulations to the teams from RBI, Indian Financial Technology and Allied Services (IFTAS) and the service partners who made this possible," Das tweeted."India will be among very few countries globally with a 24 x 7 x 365 large-value real-time payment system. This will facilitate innovations in the large value payments ecosystem and promote ease of doing business," Das has said in an earlier statement.

Solar eclipse 2020: Check date, India timings and importance

The last solar eclipse of 2020 is set to occur on December 14 (Monday). The solar eclipse will last in India for around five hours and it will start at 07:03 in the evening. The solar eclipse is scheduled to end at 12:23 pm.

The last solar eclipse of 2020 on December 14 will be visible in some parts of South America, South Africa and Pacific Ocean. In Chile and some parts of Argentina, the solar eclipse will be visible in the afternoon. Some regions in southern South America, south-west Africa, and Antarctica will see a partial solar eclipse, if the weather permits.

Haryana schools to reopen for classes 10, 12 from today

Schools in Haryana will reopen from monday (December 14) for students of classes 10 and 12 appearing for board examinations next year, and for classes 9 and 11, schools will reopen from December 21. Students, in order to attend these classes, will have to submit a medical certificate not older than 72 hours stating that their general health is fine and they do not have any coronavirus like symptoms. Students of Class 10 and Class 12 in both government and private schools will be allowed to visit their schools for three hours between 10 am and 1 pm daily.

AAP workers to observe fast on Dec 14 in support of farmers' protest

Delhi Irrigation and Flood Control Minister Gopal Rai on Sunday (Dec 13) said the workers of the ruling Aam Admi Party (AAP) will observe a fast on Monday, showing solidarity with the farmers protesting against the three recently passed farm laws.

"The AAP has decided that its party workers will observe fast to protest against the farm laws at the party headquarters in ITO area. The MLAs and councillors will lead the group fasting from 10.00 am to 5.00 pm," said Rai while addressing media in Delhi.