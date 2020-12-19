News bulletin Dec 19: Amit Shah's mega rally in Midnapore, last phase of DDC poll in J&K today and other top news

With several important events lined up for today, Zee News brings to you all the important happenings that will take place today December 19. Read the top news headlines and other major updates from across the country to start your day.

PM Modi to address ASSOCHAM Foundation Week programme

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address industry leaders at an ASSOCAM Foundation Week programme on December 19. The theme of the ASSOCHAM programme will be 'India's resilience: Atmanirbhar roadmap towards $5 trillion economy'. ASSOCHAM Secretary General Deepak Sood said, "As a spirited nation, India has braved the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic. While the global health crisis affected all the major economies, India's resolve to reach an inspirational ambition of $5 trillion economy remains unshaken under the strong leadership of the Prime Minister."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah's mega rally at Midnapore today

Home Minister Amit Shah will arrive in Kolkata on Friday night on a two-day visit to Bengal and take stock of the BJP's affairs and activities in the districts, ahead of 2021 assembly elections. Amid a growing rebellion in the ruling TMC, speculation is rife that Suvendu Adhikari, who quit the party and gave up cabinet portfolios in the Mamata Banerjee government, may join the BJP along with a slew of disgruntled leaders, including MLAs Silbhadra Dutta and Jitendra Tiwari, during Shah's visit to the state.

IMD predicts cold wave in Delhi today

In its forecast, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said minimum temperatures would be below normal by 2-6 degrees Celsius over most parts of northwest, central and east India. Cold wave conditions are predicted in Delhi on Saturday and the same is likely to continue till Monday, it said. The agency added that night temperatures would continue to be below normal in north India over the next week. It predicted that while parts of north India would shiver at an average minimum temperature of below 5 degrees Celsius, the trend will continue over the next week and a slight relief can be expected only a week later.

Last phase of DDC election in Jammu and Kashmir today

Over 6.30 lakh voters will decide the fate of 168 candidates, including 46 women, in the last phase of the district development council (DDC) elections in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday (December 19), officials said. Polling will also be held for the post of 285 panches and 84 sarpanches in the panchayat bypolls in 28 DCC constituencies on Saturday. According to the poll panel, 13 of the DCC constituencies fall in the Kashmir division while 15 are from Jammu with 168 candidates in the fray.

Tamil Nadu CM to kickstart 2021 Assembly polls campaign today

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and AIADMK Joint Coordinator K. Palaniswami will kickstart the party's 2021 election campaign on Saturday (December 19) from his Edappadi Assembly constituency. Speaking to reporters in Salem, Palaniswami said he will start his 2021 Assembly poll campaign in Edappadi on Saturday after praying at the Chenraya Perumal Temple in Periyasoragai. He said on Saturday, several Amma Mini Clinics are to be inaugurated in the constituency and party officials have requested him to start the election campaign at Periyasoragai in Salem district.

