News bulletin December 11: PM Modi to address the International Bharati Festival and other important events of the day

PM Modi will address the International Bharati Festival

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the International Bharati Festival, December 11 2020 at 04:30 PM via video conferencing. This year the festival is being organised in virtual mode and will see participation of several national and international poets and artists. The festival is being organised by Vanavil Cultural Centre to celebrate the 138th birth anniversary of Mahakavi Subramanya Bharati.

IMA calls for nationwide shutdown on December 11

The Indian Medical Association (IMA), the apex body of Indian doctors, has strongly opposed the government’s move to allow the Ayurveda doctors to perform surgery. The IMA has called for a strike on December 11 at 10,000 locations across the country. The Non Emergency Services of all clinics, dispensaries, OPDs will be closed from 6 am to 6 pm on December 11. All Emergency services will be functioning. All emergency services like COVID hospitals, ICU, Accident & Trauma Services, maternity homes, Neonatal ICU will work as usual.

Roshni land scam: File action taken report before December 11, J&K High Court tells CBI

The Jammu and Kashmir High Court who had initially fixed December 16 to hear the UT government’s petition seeking review of its October 9 judgment scrapping the 2001 J&K State Land (Vesting of Ownership to Occupants) Act or Roshni Act brought forward the date of hearing to December 11 after the administration cited urgency.

Americans may receive COVID-19 vaccine as soon as December 11 or 12: White House vaccine czar

After a US government advisory panel gave its approval for the widespread use of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine, the country is now taking another step forward to launch a full scale vaccination campaign. As soon as the FDA staff scientists give their acceptance for the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, shots can be rolled out for emergency use.