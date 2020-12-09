News bulletin December 9: 5-member Opposition delegation to meet President Kovind and other important events of the day

As several important news events are lined up for today, in this segment of Zee News we bring to you all the happenings that will take place on Wednesday, December 9.

Centre to present an amendment proposal of farm laws to farmer leaders

After a meeting between Home Minister Amit Shah and a select group of farmer union leaders on Tuesday, it was informed that the government has refused to meet the farmers' demand to repeal the three new agri laws. Though, the government on December 9 will give in writing the amendments which they are keen to make to the three farm laws.

BJP Chief JP Nadda to visit West Bengal

BJP President JP Nadda will go on a two-day visit to West Bengal starting today during which he will attend various programmes aimed at strengthening the saffron party ahead of the state Assembly elections scheduled for early next year.

Foreign envoys to visit COVID vaccine developing facilities

As many as 60 foreign envoys will be taken to Hyderabad-based leading biotech companies on Wednesday in view of the growing global interest in India made coronavirus vaccine development programme. The foreign dignatories will visit the Bharat Biotech and Biological E facilities, official sources said.

Opposition leaders to meet President Ram Nath Kovind to discuss farm laws

Leaders of different political parties will meet President Ram Nath Kovind today to discuss the contentious farm laws and express their concerns about the farmers' agitation. The delegation includes Rahul Gandhi from INC, Sharad Pawar from NCP, Sitaram Yechury from CPI(M), D Raja from CPI and TKS Elangovan from DMK. The Opposition parties are expected to meet President Kovind on Wednesday evening to discuss the three farm laws enacted by the Centre.

Farmer leaders will hold a meeting over the government's proposed amendment

The farmers, who have been demanding a rollout of the three contentious farm laws will decide what will be their next course of action, at Singhu border. The Centre will send a send a proposal in writing. As the scheduled sixth round of talks between the Centre and the representatives of the farmers' union hangs in balance, many union leaders said there is no question of attending the meet.