Next 30-40 years to be BJP's era: Amit Shah at party's national executive meet

Hyderabad: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, popularly known as BJP’s mastermind on Sunday asserted that the next 30 to 40 years will be the era of his party and India will become a "Vishwa guru" (world leader), reported PTI. Amit Shah is largely attributed to BJP’s massive success and has often led the party to tremendous political victories. It was under Amit Shah’s presidency that the BJP won several states as well as two Lok Sabha elections with a comfortable majority. While proposing the political resolution at the BJP national executive meeting here, Shah said "dynastic politics, casteism and politics of appeasement" were the "greatest sins" and the reason behind the country's sufferings over the years.

Briefing reporters on Shah’s speech, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the veteran leaders cited the BJP's win in a series of polls to assert that it underlined people's approval of the party's "politics of development and performance" and called for ending the politics of family rule, casteism and appeasement.

BJP will end family rule: Amit Shah at party executive meet

The home minister said the BJP will end family rule in states like Telangana and West Bengal and also come to power in Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Odisha among other states which have so far remained out of the saffron party's power march since it formed government at the Centre in 2014.

There was a "collective hope and finding" at the meeting that the BJP's next round of growth will come from south India, Sarma added.

Amit Shah slammed the opposition for targeting PM Modi in the Gujarat riots case

Amit Shah, who is known to be PM Modi’s close confidant slammed the opposition parties for targeting the then Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi in the 2002 riots case. He threw light on the recent verdict of the Supreme Court giving a clean chit to then Gujarat Chief Minister in the 2002 Gujarat riots case where the petitioner was Zakia Jafri, widow of former Congress MP Ehsan Jafri, challenging the clean chit given by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to Narendra Modi.

