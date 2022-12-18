Next Delhi BJP chief: Who can face the Arvind Kejriwal challenge? CHECK top contenders

The Bhartiya Janata Party has been forever searching for a tall leader who can pose a challenge to AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi. After a massive debacle in the recently concluded MCD elections, Adesh Gupta, party's state unit chief resigned from his position. Gupta's resignation once again necessitates the search for a leader for the saffron party in Delhi. As of for now, Delhi BJP vice-president Virendra Sachdeva has been appointed as the interim president. However, it is speculated that the party will soon announce the name of the new state president.

With this, once again appointing one of the seven MPs as the state president of Delhi by adjusting the electoral equations is in consideration.

As per party insiders, no discussions have been held so far on who will be the new state president of the BJP. More than caste equations, a leader who know how to manage community equations - between Punjabi, Baniya, Vyapari, Purvanchali etc communities of Delhi. With this, only a person who has tremendous influence in the politics of Delhi will be involved in the race of the state president.

Before Adesh Gupta Bhojpuri cinema superstar Manoj Tiwari was state president. Considering Purvanchal community as an influencial vote bank in Delhi, Tiwari's name is again making rounds for the top job. Another name in discussion is Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma, MP from Delhi.

Apart from these two MPs, two more names are moving forward as the state president, they are - former Union Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan and Minister Meenakshi Lekhi.

