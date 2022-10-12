NGT directs Delhi govt to pay Rs 900 crore as environmental compensation

New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has held the Government of NCT Delhi liable to pay environmental compensation of Rs. 900 crores concerning an alleged violation of Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016 in the handling of legacy waste sites in Delhi. The bench headed by Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel on October 11 said we hold the NCT of Delhi liable to pay environmental compensation of Rs. 900 crores having regard to the quantity of undisposed waste which is to the extent of 3 crores MTs at three landfill sites. This amount has to be used for restoration measures to recover the land which is 10 times the value.

The bench also said any delay and even proposed timeline extending up to the end of the year 2023 is detrimental to the public interest. The timelines are required to be compressed and credible service providers hired who can produce quick results. Plea of the State that non-availability of funds is a limiting factor even for the construction of protection walls around the dumpsites has to be rejected.

Tackling such a serious emergency has to be the top priority of the authorities under the Constitutional scheme. Availability of funds could have been ensured by suitable planning particularly when the cost involved is about 10 per cent of the value of the land involved and tackling such a problem will benefit the public at large and the environment. Citizens cannot be faced with emergency due to lack of governance, said the Tribunal.

There is also a need to strengthen the Control Room and set up a Grievance Redressal Mechanism accessible to the citizens to extend immediate help in emergencies within a month, said the NGT.NGT further added that community involvement including Welfare Associations, Educational Institutions, Volunteers, corporates, charitable and other social organisations and individuals may be explored. Such involvement may be explored for plantation drives also. Since one of the obstacles pointed out by the Chief Secretary is the delay in getting environmental clearance for expanding waste to the energy plant, we direct that expansion of such project can proceed without such clearance but consistent with environment norms, NGT said in the order.