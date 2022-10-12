PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate fourth Vande Bharat train in India on THIS route tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Una in Himachal Pradesh on October 13 and will flag off India's fourth Vande Bharat Express from Una Himachal railway station. The train will chug from Delhi to Amb Andaura Railway station in Una. As per officials, the train is set to run everyday except on Wednesdays and will halt at Ambala, Chandigarh, Anandpur Sahib, and Una. The train will start its operations at 5:50 am from New Delhi to Amb Andaura and will reach Amb Andaura railway station at 11:05 am. Meanwhile, during its return journey, the train will depart from Amb Andaura at 1 pm to reach New Delhi at 6:25 pm.

The fourth Vande Bharat train is an advanced version compared to the earlier ones, being much lighter and capable of reaching higher speed in shorter duration. It accelerates to 100 Km/h in just 52 seconds. The introduction of the train will help boost tourism in the region and provide a comfortable and faster mode of travel.

"Himachal Pradesh is a second home for PM Modi. Tomorrow Vande Bharat train will be flagged off from Una to Delhi. Due to PM Modi's efforts, railway expansion has happened in Himachal Pradesh. Bulk Drug Park is also being built," Union Minister Anurag Thakur said.

The semi-high-speed train utilizes the KAVACH (Train Collision Avoidance System) for improved operational safety. Also, there are four emergency windows on every coach of the Vande Bharat train. Furthermore, it gets four platform side cameras, including rearview cameras outside the coach, instead of two earlier.

The first-ever Vande Bharat Express was flagged off to run between Delhi and Varanasi. The country’s first semi-high-speed train has stops in Allahabad and Kanpur as well. The second Vande Bharat train was introduced between Delhi and Shri Vaishno Devi Mata, Katra. Meanwhile, the third run between Mumbai and Gandhinagar.

To make PM Modi’s dream of having 75 Vande Bharat express trains before August 15, 2023, come true, Indian Railways is trying its best to increase the production of Vande Bharat express trains.

(With inputs from agencies)