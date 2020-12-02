NGT extends ban on sale, use of firecrackers amid decline in air quality

NEW DELHI: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Wednesday extended the ban on the sale and use of all kinds of firecrackers during the COVID-19 pandemic in the National Capital Region to check the further decline in the air quality.

The NGT ban will also be applicable in all cities/towns in the country where the ambient air quality falls under the ‘poor’ and above category, the order said.

In its order, the tribunal said that there will be a total ban on the sale, use of all firecrackers during the COVID-19 pandemic in NCR and all cities/towns where air quality is 'poor'.

“During Christmas, New Year, green crackers can be used from 11:55 PM to 12:30 AM at places where air quality is 'moderate' or better, the NGT said in its order.

The tribunal further directed the District Magistrates to ensure banned firecrackers are not sold and to ensure recovery of compensation from the violators.

“Any victim of pollution, apart from other remedies, can approach District Magistrate for compensation,” the NGT order said.

The NGT had earlier banned the sale and use of firecrackers till November 30 in places with 'poor' air quality across the country in the interest of public health and the environment.

The tribunal said that its order on fire-cracker ban is in line with the Supreme Court order in this direction. It also sent out notices to 23 states and Union territories, where the quality of air had deteriorated beyond standards.

The top court bench made the case that there are expert views on a clear nexus of air pollution with COVID-19 and with high air pollution, the virus has the ability to cause more damage.

