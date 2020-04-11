हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
NHA launches empanelment for private hospitals to provide treatment under AB-PMJAY

New Delhi: The National Health Authority (NHA) on Friday launched express empanelment for private hospitals under Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) to provide treatment for serious illnesses such as cancer and heart ailments.

"With the launch of this new mechanism called Hospital Empanelment Module (HEM) Lite, patients suffering from serious illnesses, such as cancer, cardiac issues and diabetes that require continuous treatment, will be able to continue getting inpatient services without the fear of contracting the infection," said a release.

"As part of our effort in enhancing our capacity for serving beneficiaries of AB-PMJAY, we have designed and launched express empanelment of private hospitals on a temporary basis to strengthen the supply of care under the scheme," the release quoted Dr Indu Bhushan, CEO, Ayushman Bharat PMJAY and National Health Authority as saying. 

Bhushan said they have started reaching out to the states, hospital associations and healthcare industry bodies with this new proposal to onboard private hospitals through a simple, quick and seamless system on a temporary basis.

The scheme covers more than 1,500 health benefit packages of procedures pertaining to secondary and tertiary care and hospitals are reimbursed at pre-fixed rates. The AB-PMJAY, a flagship healthcare scheme, provides a cover of Rs 5 lakh per family per year to around 50 crore poor and vulnerable individuals

AB-PMJAYPrivate HospitalsMedical treatment
