NHM UP Recruitment 2022: National Health Mission (NHM), Uttar Pradesh has issued a notification for the recruitment of Public Health Nurse (PHN) Tutor posts. Candidates can apply online for UP NHM Recruitment 2022 on the official website upnrhm.gov.in from today i.e. 6th July 2022. The last date to apply for recruitment to these posts is 20 July 2022.

NHM UP Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

Date of Application - 6th July 2022

Last date to apply- July 20, 2022

NHM UP Vacancy 2022: Vacancy Details

As per the official notification, 190 vacancies for Public Health Nurse (PHN) Tutor will be recruited through this process. In which, 76 posts for unreserved category, 19 posts for economically weaker section, 52 posts for other backward class, 40 posts for scheduled caste category, and 3 posts for scheduled tribe category. The selected candidates on these posts will be given a salary of Rs 35000 per month.

NHM UP Jobs 2022: Eligibility Criteria

The candidate should have B.Sc or M.Sc Degree in Nursing from a recognized university or institute.

Also, the candidate must be registered with the UP Nurses and Midwives Council.

Apart from this, the age of the candidate should not be more than 40 years.

However, reserved category candidates will get relaxation in the upper age limit as per government rules.

NHM UP Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

Candidates will be shortlisted based on the number of applications received for the positions. For the vacancy, a waitlist of three candidates will be created.

NHM UP Jobs 2022: Pay Scale

After being appointed, the candidates will be paid a monthly salary of Rs 35,000.

Candidates can apply online for recruitment to the post of Public Health Nurse (PHN) Tutor on the official website upnrhm.gov.in from 6th July to 20th July 2022. No application fee has to be paid for this.