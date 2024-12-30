NHRC Orders X To Remove AAP Poll Advt Featuring Children, Urges EC For Action

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Monday directed the social media platform X to remove a post by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders Arvind Kejriwal and Atishi, which featured children participating in a political campaign.

The NHRC initiated action on its own accord (suo motu cognizance) after expressing concerns over the involvement of children in political activities, which, according to the Commission, violates Election Commission of India (ECI) guidelines.

Violation of Election Commission Guidelines

In its letter to X, the NHRC emphasized that the participation of children in political campaigns raises serious concerns and is a direct violation of guidelines issued by the Election Commission of India.

NHRC member Priyank Kanoongo pointed out that using children for political activities breaches ethical standards set by the ECI. The NHRC has urged the Chief Election Commissioner, Rajiv Kumar, to address the issue promptly.

Call for Strict Action and Clear Guidelines

The NHRC also appealed to the Chief Election Commissioner to take swift corrective measures. It requested that firm instructions be issued to all political parties, urging them to refrain from involving children in any political campaign or activity.

The Commission suggested that specific guidelines be formulated to ensure the protection of children from being used for political gain.

The Controversial Video

The NHRC’s letter follows the sharing of a video by Arvind Kejriwal and Atishi, in which children can be seen chanting, "Abki baar, Kejriwal," as part of the AAP’s election campaign. This video has sparked controversy, leading to NHRC’s intervention.

Political Tensions and Allegations of Voter Deletions

The NHRC’s intervention comes amidst a rising political row between AAP and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over allegations of voter deletions in Delhi. On Monday, Delhi’s Chief Electoral Office (CEO) revealed it had received 4.8 lakh applications for new voter registrations and 82,450 for deletions since November 29, 2024.

The final electoral roll is expected to be published on January 6, 2025, after these updates.

FIRs Filed for Voter Registration Irregularities

The CEO confirmed that FIRs had been filed against eight individuals for allegedly submitting false documents to register as voters in the Okhla Assembly constituency. The office stressed that submitting false documents or possessing multiple voter IDs is a punishable offense under the Representation of the People Act, 1950.

The AAP has accused the BJP of engaging in bulk voter deletions in constituencies they fear losing. AAP MP Sanjay Singh further alleged that the BJP is attempting to remove his wife’s name from the voter list, claiming political vendetta. On the other hand, BJP leaders have countered that Singh’s wife is a registered voter in Uttar Pradesh, making her Delhi vote invalid.

The controversy comes at a critical time, with Delhi’s next assembly elections scheduled for February 2025. In the previous election, AAP secured a sweeping victory, winning 62 out of the 70 seats, while the BJP only managed 8 and the Congress failed to win a single constituency.

The upcoming elections will see intensified political campaigns as both parties try to sway voters ahead of the polls.

With Inputs From ANI