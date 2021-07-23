NIA arrests two for conspiring to commit terror attack

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested two members of Lashker-e-Mustafa (LeM) on Thursday for their alleged involvement in a conspiracy to commit terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir with an intention to threaten the sovereignty, integrity and security of India.

While Arman Ali was arrested in Bihar Ehsanullah was arrested from Jammu. Ali was produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Saran, Bihar and was taken on a transit remand to produce him before the NIA Special court, Jammu.

The case, registered in February in Jammu, relates to a conspiracy hatched by members of LeM, an offshoot of proscribed Pakistan-based terrorist organisation Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), to carry out terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir with an intention to threaten the sovereignty, integrity and security of India.

In a press staement, the central probe agency identified Mohammad Arman Ali, 20, and Mohammad Ehsanullah, 23, both residents of Bihar's Saran, as co-conspirators and involved in transportation of two separate consignments of illegal arms and ammunition from Bihar to Mohali and Ambala.

The weapons were further transported to Hidayat Ullah Malik, the self-declared commander-in-chief of LeM in Jammu and Kashmir.

Further investigation in the case is underway.