NIA arrests 6 persons for planning terrorist attacks, links with Pakistan-based 'Babbar Khalsa International'

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has charged six people in connection with the seizure of arms, ammunition, and explosives at Haryana's Bastara Toll Plaza. Harwinder Singh Sandhu alias Rinda, a terrorist with a Pakistani terrorist organisation, delivered the explosives and ammunition. The organization's name is 'Babbar Khalsa International.' Drones were used to transport weapons, ammunition, and explosives from Pakistan to India in order to carry out terrorist acts in Punjab.

NIA said Rinda was carrying out the delivery of arms, ammunition and explosives into Indian Territory through drones to his India based associates for carrying out terrorist attacks at different parts of India. — ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2022

“National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed the charge sheet against six accused in the case related to the seizure of arms, ammunition and explosives at Bastara Toll Plaza in Haryana's Madhuban,” the agency quotes. NIA said, “Rinda was carrying out the delivery of arms, ammunition and explosives into Indian Territory through drones to his India-based associates for carrying out terrorist attacks at different parts of India.”

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu police and the National Investigation Agency (NIA) are conducting additional raids throughout the state in connection with the Coimbatore blast. According to sources in the Coimbatore city police, over 100 locations in the city and suburbs have been raided in the last ten days. Many people who were indirectly involved in the blast are also being watched. The NIA has conducted raids and searches at the homes and businesses of friends and relatives of the seven people killed in the blast. Firoz Ismail, one of those arrested under the Unlawful Prevention and Punishment Act (UAPA), was deported by the UAE government in 2019 due to his involvement with the Islamic State (IS) during his stay in the country.

His mother, Maimuna Beegum, claims that Firoz and his brother, Mohammed Nawaz Ismail (another of those arrested under UAPA in the case), are innocent and that Firoz was not deported from the UAE and returned after his visa expired. Police in Coimbatore City has already received information from an e-commerce portal that the deceased Jameesha Mubin and his associates Afsar Khan and Mohammed Azharuddin purchased chemical substances from their sites. Notably, chemicals such as potassium nitrate, aluminium powder sulphur, and charcoal that could be used to make IED bombs were recovered from the deceased Mubin's home.

The NIA, according to sources, is conducting searches in many areas of Tamil Nadu related to the accused. However, the scope of the investigation and the locations of the raids are unknown. Meanwhile, the appearance of certain Jihad sketches recovered from Mubin's residence appeared on social media. According to police, this was recovered by state police before the case was turned over to the NIA. The police have also begun an investigation into how these details ended up on social media.

(With agencies inputs)