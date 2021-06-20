NIA arrests absconding FICN racketeer in Chikkodi Fake Indian Currency Note case

Kolkata: National Investigation Agency has arrested an absconding Fake Indian Currency Note Racketeer in the Chikkodi FICN case.

National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested wanted accused Sariful Islam @ Sarifulla @ Sharifuddin s/o Abu Balkar Siddik r/o Babupura, Baishnabnagar, District Malda, West Bengal in RC- 12/2018/NIA/ DLI.

The case was initially registered as FIR No. 104/2018 dated 12.03.2018 at PS Chikkodi, District Belagavi Karnataka relating to the arrest of two FICN racketeers and seizure of FICN of the face value of Rs 82,000/-. NIA had re-registered the case as RC- 12/2018/NIA/DLI dated 14.04.2018 and taken over the investigation. Special NIA court, Bangalore had earlier convicted five accused persons in the case for their role in procurement and circulation of FICN and sentenced them to imprisonment for six years.

The investigation has revealed that arrested accused Sariful Islam @ Sarifulla used to procure FICN from absconding accused Saddam Sekh and Hakim Sekh who are residents of Bangladesh for further circulation in Karnataka along with his co-accused persons. A reward of Rs 50,000/- was declared by NIA for information leading to the arrest of Sariful Islam @ Sarifulla.

The arrested accused is being produced before the Spl Sessions Court Malda.

Further investigation in the case to apprehend absconding Bangladeshi accused persons continues.

Live TV