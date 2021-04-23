NIA arrests absconding Maoist cadre in arms and ammunition case of Jharkhand

Ranchi: National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested an absconding Maoist Singhrai Soren from Jharkhand in a case pertaining to the seizure of arms and ammunition from the CPI (Maoist) in Giridih District of the state. The arrested accused is being produced before the Special NIA Court, Ranchi.

The accused was arrested in the case pertaining to the seizure of a huge cache of arms and ammunition and the arrest of 15 armed cadres of CPI (Maoist) at Akbakitand village, district Giridih, Jharkhand.

The FIR (No.26/2018) was lodged in this case on March 6, 2018, at Dumri PS of Giridih, Jharkhand. Subsequently, the NIA had re-registered the case as RC-19/2018/NIA/DLI on 09.05.2018 and took over the investigation, according to an NIA statement.

The investigation established that the accused Singhrai Soren, an armed cadre of CPI (Maoist), a proscribed terrorist organization, had criminally conspired with other CPI (Maoist) members to promote their terrorist activities.

He was regularly harbouring other CPI (Maoist) cadres at his residential premises and was also instrumental in concealing prohibited arms and ammunition and explosives substances, the statement said.

NIA had filed a charge-sheet against 10 accused persons, including Singhrai Soren, on August 31, 2018, and another supplementary charge-sheet against 7 accused persons on January 8, 2019, in the case. After completion of proceedings u/s 83 of CrPC against Singhrai Soren, an NBW was issued against him.

NIA had also announced a cash reward of Rs 50,000 for providing information leading to his apprehension, the statement added.

