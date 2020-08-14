NIA arrests four more accused in Kerala gold smuggling case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday arrested four more accused in connection with the Kerala gold smuggling case. The arrests were made after their roles in the conspiracy and pursuant smuggling of gold, through diplomatic baggage addressed to the UAE Consulate at Thiruvananthapuram, surfaced in investigation.

The arrested accused are Mohamed Anwar T M, Hamzath Abdu Salam, Samju TM and Hamjad Ali. During custodial interrogation of the earlier arrested accused, they revealed that Anwar, Salam and Ali provided funds for procuring and smuggling gold into India.

Searches were carried out at their houses at six locations in Malappuram and Kozhikode districts on Friday. Digital devices and incriminating documents have been seized during searches.

So far, the NIA has arrested 20 accused in the case. Further investigation in the case is going on.