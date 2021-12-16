हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Terrorism

NIA arrests OGW in terror conspiracy in Jammu and Kashmir

NIA said that the arrested accused had been providing logistical and material support to terrorists.

NIA arrests OGW in terror conspiracy in Jammu and Kashmir
Representational Image

Srinagar: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday (December 16) arrested an over-ground worker working with a proscribed terrorist organization in Jammu and Kashmir’s Sopore.

The agency said that he was involved in a conspiracy for undertaking violent terrorist acts in J&K and other major cities including New Delhi.

“NIA conducted searches at four locations in Sopore and Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir and arrested one accused person namely Irfan Tariq Antoo,” said NIA in a statement.

“The case relates to conspiracy for undertaking violent terrorist acts in J&K and other major cities including New Delhi, by cadres of proscribed terrorist organisations Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM), Al Badr and their affiliates such as the Resistance Front (TRF), People Against Fascist Forces (PAFF) etc.,” it added.

NIA said that the arrested accused had been providing logistical and material support to terrorists.

So far, 28 persons have been arrested in the case, said the agency.

