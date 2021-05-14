NIA arrests People's Liberation Army leader for ambush, killing of Assam Rifles personnel in Manipur

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency arrested Mayanglambam Siromani, a self styled lieutenant of the People's Liberation Army in Manipur allegedly involved in an ambush on Record of Proceedings (ROP) of 4th Assam Rifles.

The case was initially filed as an First Information Report (FIR) at PS Chakpikarong, District Chandel, Manipur relating to an ambush on Record of Proceedings (ROP) of 4th Assam Rifle at Chamol-Sajik Tampak Road.

This ambush resulted in the martyrdom of one AR personnel and severe injury to one other. Two terrorists were killed in the encounter as well.

The NIA have taken over the investigation and have re-registered the case as RC-01/2018/NIA-GUW dated March 29, 2018, under sections 121/ 121(A)/ 302/307/326/400 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 25(1-C) of Arms Act, Section four of Explosives Act & 16, 18, 20 & 38 of UA(P) Act.

During the investigation it was revealed that Mayanglambam Siromani was involved in the conspiracy to attack the road opening party of Assam Rifles.

Based on the evidence, a charge sheet was made about him while he was absconding.

Further he was declared proclaimed offender and a cash reward of Rs 2 lacs was announced for information leading to his apprehension.

He along with his co-accused had escaped to Myanmar on November 15, 2017 after the ambush on Assam Rifles. The accused was produced before the Hon’ble Special Court Imphal and taken on police remand for five days.

The investigation in the case continues.

Live TV