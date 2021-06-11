हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
NIA

NIA Charge-sheets three operatives in Madurai CPI (Maoist) case

The case was initially registered relating to uploading of objectionable contents on Facebook account “Thozhar Vivek” denigrating the celebration of Independence Day as a sham

Chennai: National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed Charge-sheet before NIA Special Court, Poonamallee, Chennai against three CPI( Maoist) operatives namely (i) Vivekanandan @ Vivek @ Raja @ Balan @ Anandan @ Rajamouli, r/o Moovendar Nagar, Madurai, Tamil Nadu u/s 120B, 124A and 505(1) (b) of IPC, Sec 13(1) (b), 38 and 39 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, (ii) Suresh Rajan r/o Moovendar Nagar, Madurai, Tamil Nadu and (iii) Mohan Ramasamy @ Advocate Mohan r/o Jaihindpuram, Nethaji 7th Cross Street, Madurai South, Madurai, Tamil Nadu u/s 120B, 124A, 201  and 505(i) (b) of IPC, Sec  13(1) (b), 38 and 39 of  Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 in RC-07/2021/NIA/DLI

The case was initially registered as 1916/2020 dated 01.09.2020 at PS  D1 Tallakulam ( L&O), District Madurai, Tamil Nadu relating to uploading of objectionable contents on Facebook account “Thozhar Vivek” denigrating the celebration of Independence Day as a sham. NIA had re-registered the case as RC-07/2021/NIA/DLI dated 14.03.2021 and taken over the investigation. 

Investigation and scrutiny of posts uploaded on social media accounts of accused persons have revealed their support and active role in propagating the cause and ideology of proscribed terrorist organisation CPI (Maoist) and its frontal organizations. It has also been revealed that the accused persons had been knowingly possessing documents, pamphlets, brochures, banners, handwritten notes, photographs, etc. which were published by CPI (Maoist) with the intention of supporting the proscribed terrorist organization and were propagating its violent extremist ideology.

Further Investigation in the case continues

