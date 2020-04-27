NIA files chargesheet against 3 accused in Kozhikode Maoist case

Kochi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed charge-sheet against three in the Kozhikode Maoist case. The chargesheet had been filed against two Allan Shuaib and Thwaha Fasal, and CP Usman under several sections of IPC and the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act at a special NIA court in Ernakulum. While Shuaib and Fasal have been arrested by the NIA, Usman is currently on the run.

A case was registered on November 1, 2019, in Kozhikode against the three after the police recovered documents and propaganda material supporting CPI(Maoist) from Shuaib and Fasal, while they were conducting a meeting with Usman, who escaped.

During the investigation, it was established that Shuaib, Fasal and Usman were members of proscribed CPI (Maoist) and were involved in terrorism activities in Kerala.