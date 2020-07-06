NIA files Chargesheet against ex-J&K DSP Davinder Singh, 5 others under UAPA

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday (July 6) filed chargesheet against Devender Singh, former Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), and his five associates under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in Jammu's NIA court.

Davinder Singh, currently lodged in Kathua's Heeranagar jail, was arrested along with Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Naved Mushtaq alias Naved Babu and Rafi Ahmad Rather from a checkpoint on the National Highway near Wanpoh area of Kulgam district of South Kashmir. The three others include Irfan Shafi Mir, Tanveer Ahmad Wani and Syed Ifran Ahmed.

Tanveer Ahamd Wani was chargesheeted for funding Hizbul terrorist Naved Mushtaq alias Naved Babu.

The NIA today filed charesheet under sections 120B, 121, 121A & 122 of the IPC, sections 17, 18, 18B, 19, 20, 23, 38, 39 & 40 of the UA (P) Act 1967, and 25 (1)(a) & 35 of Arms Act, section 4 & 5 of Explosive Substances Act in NIA Special Court at Jammu.

Earlier on January 17, 2020, the NIA took over the investigation of the case by re-registering the same as RC-01/2020/NIA/JMU at the police station, NIA Jammu.

The NIA's investigation has revealed that the accused were part of a deep-rooted conspiracy hatched by the Pakistan-based terrorist organization Hizb-ul-Mujahideen and Pakistani state agencies to commit violent acts and to wage war against India.

According to the NIA, accused Devender Singh was also in touch with certain officials of Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi through secure social media platforms. Investigation revealed that he was being groomed by Pakistani officials for obtaining sensitive information.

The investigation has also revealed that the accused were obtaining weapons and ammunition from across the border with the help of arms smugglers and accused Devender Singh. These weapons were later used for terrorist activities, the chargesheet said.