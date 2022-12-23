NIA files chargesheet against three accused in terror funding case, cross border trade

Srinagar: National Investigation Agency in a statement said that it has filed a chargesheet against three persons in connection with a case of cross-LoC trade and terror funding case. The accused identified as Tanveer Ahmad Wani, Peer Arshad Iqbal and Bashir Ahmad Sofi, all residents of Jammu and Kashmir were charge-sheeted under sections 120B of the Indian Penal Code and sections 17, 20, 21, 39 and 40 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. According to the statement, the case registered in December 16 in 2016, pertains to profiteering and generation of funds through cross-LoC trade between J&K and PoK and using of those funds for the promotion of terror activities in Jammu & Kashmir.

Cross-LoC trade was launched in 2008 via two Trade Facilitation Centres (TFCs) located at Salamabad, Uri in Baramulla District and Chakan-da-Bagh in Poonch District. As per the SOP of the trade mechanism put in place, 21 articles were allowed to be imported from PoK and exported from J&K. It was based on a barter system and no transaction of money was involved.

Also Read: NIA raids 14 locations in Jammu and Kashmir in case linked to terror activities targeting minorities

After scrutinising several documents, it has come to notice that extraordinary profits were generated by excess import and under-invoicing of imported almonds by the traders. It has also been found that some of the cross-LoC traders of PoK are crossed-over terrorists and were backed by the terror outfit, Hizb-Ul-Muzahideen (HM). The trade was suspended in April 2019, it reads.

Investigation revealed that accused persons Tanveer Ahmad Wani & Peer Arshad Iqbal were Cross-LoC traders and were handling several Cross-LoC trade firms, registered in the names of themselves and their friends, relatives, employees etc. Both raised terrorist funds by excess import than the export and by under-invoicing of imported Almonds from PoK-based cross LoC traders, it reads.

The investigation has established that both accused were also in a trading relationship with PoK-based cross-border Hizb-Ul-Muzahideen terrorists. After raising the terror funds, accused Tanveer Ahmad Wani had provided funds in cash to the different terrorists of HM, JeM (Jaish-e-Mohammad) etc.

Accused Peer Arshad Iqbal used to provide funds to accused Bashir Ahmad Sofi, an ex-terrorist of HM. Further investigations in the case are in progress, reads the statement.