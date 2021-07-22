NIA files chargesheet against two UNLF terrorists for attack on security forces in Imphal

Imphal: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday (July 22) filed chargesheet against two terrorists belonging to United National Liberation Front (UNLF) in connection with the attack on security forces in Manipur’s Imphal.

The duo - Lisham Ibosana Meitei and Konsam Manithoi Singh - is accused of lobbing hand grenade at security forces at Raj Bhavan Gate in the city.

“Investigation has revealed that the chargesheeted accused persons were part of deep-rooted conspiracy to execute terrorist acts with an aim to terrorise the general population and to wage war against the Indian State,” the NIA said in a statement.

“This act was carried out by the accused persons on the direction of hierarchy of UNLF, who had arranged explosive materials for them,” the agency added.

The accused have been charged under various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Explosive Substances Act.

Also Read: NIA files chargesheet against CPI-Maoist member in special court in Kerala’s Ernakulam

Live TV