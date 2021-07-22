हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
National Investigation Agency

NIA files chargesheet against two UNLF terrorists for attack on security forces in Imphal

The duo - Lisham Ibosana Meitei and Konsam Manithoi Singh - is accused of lobbing hand grenade at security forces at Raj Bhavan Gate in the city.

NIA files chargesheet against two UNLF terrorists for attack on security forces in Imphal
Representational Image

Imphal: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday (July 22) filed chargesheet against two terrorists belonging to United National Liberation Front (UNLF) in connection with the attack on security forces in Manipur’s Imphal.

The duo - Lisham Ibosana Meitei and Konsam Manithoi Singh - is accused of lobbing hand grenade at security forces at Raj Bhavan Gate in the city.

“Investigation has revealed that the chargesheeted accused persons were part of deep-rooted conspiracy to execute terrorist acts with an aim to terrorise the general population and to wage war against the Indian State,” the NIA said in a statement.

“This act was carried out by the accused persons on the direction of hierarchy of UNLF, who had arranged explosive materials for them,” the agency added.

The accused have been charged under various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Explosive Substances Act.

Also Read: NIA files chargesheet against CPI-Maoist member in special court in Kerala’s Ernakulam

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
National Investigation AgencyUnited National Liberation FrontTerrorismUAPA
Next
Story

Himachal Pradesh to reopen schools for Classes 10 to 12 from August 2

Must Watch

PT1M55S

Maharashtra: Heavy rains caused floods from Ratnagiri to Bhiwandi, rescue operation underway