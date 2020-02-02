NIA raids multiple locations in Kashmir over arrest of suspended J&K DSP Devinder Singh

New Delhi: In further trouble for arrested Jammu and Kashmir DSP Devinder Singh, the National Investigation Agency on Sunday (February 1) conducted multiple raids across Kashmir. According to report, the investigating agency carried out the raids at the locations connected to the three terrorist - Naveed Babu, Irfan Mir and Rafi Ahmed, who were arrested with the DSP on the Jammu-Srinagar highway near Qazigund early this year.

J&K's Deputy Superintendent of Police Devinder Singh, who has since been suspended, was caught in south Kashmir while ferrying three terrorists out of the valley on January 11. The police also recovered five grenades from the vehicle Singh was travelling in, along with the terrorists. The team later carried out a search at Singh's properties and recovered two AK-47 rifles. It is to be noted that Devinder Singh has served on many senior posts in Jammu and Kashmir police department. He was also decorated with President’s medal for bravery in the last year’s Independence Day event.

At the time of the arrest, he was serving at the sensitive Srinagar International airport.

Live TV

The Jammu and Kashmir Police handed over the case to the five-member NIA team.

A team of 20 member NIA team, which had arrived in Kashmir on Saturday, carried out the raids at some private offices and residences, connected to the three arrested terrorists.

Later on January 23, the J&K police apprehended the brother of Naveed Babu, a Hizbul terrorist, from Jammu and handed him to the NIA. Sources said Naveed operated through Irfan who was a pointsman for communication across the border. He was on the police radar for two months.

According to the police, Naveed Babu's brother Syed Irfan Ahmed was in constant touch with him and had asked him to look for an accomodation in Chandigarh, to beat the harsh weather condition in Kashmir. Naveed accused of being involved in the killing of 11 non-local workers in South Kashmir in October and November last year.

Devinder Singh's name was pulled up in controversy after a letter written by Afzal Guru, the Parliament attack convict, in 2013 claimed that the officer had asked him to accompany a parliament attack accused to Delhi and arrange his stay there.