NIA re-registers Pulwama terror attack case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday re-registered a case to probe the February 14 Pulwama suicide terror attack in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed, news agency PTI said quoting an official.

The NIA has already taken samples of the explosives and evidence from the area in south Kashmir's Pulwama district, where a suicide bomber of the Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed detonated his explosives-laden vehicle next to the bus carrying the CRPF personnel.

An NIA spokesperson said the agency has "re-registered the case and a probe team has been formed to investigate the case", according to PTI.

The agency is tasked with probing terror incidents in the country.