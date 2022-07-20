NewsIndia
NIA

NIA recovers THIS during raids in Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh case

The NIA raided three areas in Bihar in connection with the Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) case as per the agency's announcement on Wednesday.

Last Updated: Jul 20, 2022, 11:01 PM IST|Source: ANI
  • The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted searches at three locations in Bihar in the Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) case
  • The case relates to the arrest of six active cadres of JMB, a proscribed organization, including three illegal Bangladeshi immigrants from Bhopal

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted searches at three locations in Bihar in the Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) case, the agency said on Wednesday. The central agency conducted these raids on Tuesday at three locations in East Champaran district in Bihar in the case relating to the arrest of six active cadres of JMB, a proscribed organization, including three illegal Bangladeshi immigrants from Aishbagh, Bhopal.

These accused were found involved in propagating the JMB ideology and motivating youth to carry out jihad against India, said the NIA. "The searches conducted led to the recovery and seizure of digital devices, jihadi literature and books and various other incriminating documents."

The case was initially registered on March 14 this year by Bhopal Police's Special Task Force (STF) and was re-registered by the NIA on April 5.

