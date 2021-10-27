हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
National Investigation Agency

NIA searches 17 locations across Jammu and Kashmir in Jamaat-e-Islami terror funding case

The NIA alleged that members of JeI have been collecting funds domestically and abroad which are being used for violent and secessionist activities.

File Photo

Srinagar: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday (October 27) conducted searches at 17 locations across Jammu and Kashmir against proscribed organisation Jamaat-e-Islami in a terror funding case.

The agency searched various locations in Anantnag, Kulgam, Ganderbal, Bandipora, Budgam, Kishtwar and Jammu districts of J&K.

“JeI has also been motivating impressionable youth of Kashmir and recruiting new members (Rukuns) in J&K to participate in disruptive secessionist activities,” said NIA.

The agency claimed to have recovered various incriminating documents and electronic devices from the premises of the suspects.

