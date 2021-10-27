NIA searches 17 locations across Jammu and Kashmir in Jamaat-e-Islami terror funding case

Srinagar: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday (October 27) conducted searches at 17 locations across Jammu and Kashmir against proscribed organisation Jamaat-e-Islami in a terror funding case.

The agency searched various locations in Anantnag, Kulgam, Ganderbal, Bandipora, Budgam, Kishtwar and Jammu districts of J&K.

The NIA alleged that members of JeI have been collecting funds domestically and abroad which are being used for violent and secessionist activities.

“JeI has also been motivating impressionable youth of Kashmir and recruiting new members (Rukuns) in J&K to participate in disruptive secessionist activities,” said NIA.

The agency claimed to have recovered various incriminating documents and electronic devices from the premises of the suspects.

