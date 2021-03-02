NIA takes up investigation of bomb attack on TMC leader Jakir Hossain

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday (March 2, 2021) took up the investigation of a bomb blast on the Trinamool Congress leader Jakir Hossain at West Bengal's Nimita Railway Station.

Jakir Hossain, Minister of State for Labour, Government of West Bengal, was attacked on February 18 in Murshidabad's Raghunathganj when he was on his way to Nimtita Railway station to catch a train to Kolkata.

The minister sustained serious injuries and was rushed to a hospital in Kolkata. The bomb explosion had also injured 21 other people.

The NIA re-registered the case which was initially lodged on February 17 under section 326, 307 & 120B of the Indian Penal Code and 3 & 4 of the Explosive Substance Act against unknown miscreants at Azimganj GRP PS, Murshidabad District, West Bengal.

Investigation in the case continues.

Earlier, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had said that the attack on Jakir Hossain was a conspiracy and alleged that 'some people' were putting pressure on Hossain to join 'their party.

The TMC supremo said, "This (attack) seems to be pre-planned. At the time of the blast, there were no officials from the railways and there were no lights too. It was a railway property where the incident occurred. It is a conspiracy. We want the truth to come out."

However, state BJP president Dilip Ghosh attacked the TMC government and said that the incident was proof of the poor law and order situation in the state.

Live TV