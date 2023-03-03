NIA Tighten Grip On Kashmiri Origin Terrorists Residing In Pakistan; Attaches Properties Of Hizbul Militant

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday attached the property of a Hizbul Mujahideen commander based in Pakistan, Basit Reshi located in the Sopore area of north Kashmir, officials said.

Basit, affiliated with the Pakistan-based terrorist organization - Hizbul Mujahideen and a resident of Hardshiva in Sopore was declared as a designated 'terrorist' under the UAPA by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) recently. The NIA stated that Basit is currently working for The Resistance Front (TRF).

An official said, "The immovable property (Agriculture land) around 09 marlas falling under the Khasra No. 1962, 1945 at Edipora in Zaingeer Tehsil was attached by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) who were accompanied by the Jammu and Kashmir Police by the order of Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India."

Basit, who as per the officials, is currently in Pakistan was involved in subversive activities and coordinated target killings in Jammu and Kashmir. " Basit had planned and executed an attack on a police guard post at Tujar Sharief on August 18, 2015, in which police personnel and a civilian were killed", they said.

Reshi presently manages and supplies arms/ammunition as well as funds for TRF from across the border, they added.

A day before such action, the NIA teams were seen in Srinagar where they attached the property of Mushtaq Ahmad Zargar alias ‘Latram’ - founder and chief commander of Al-Umar Mujahideen in the Nowhatta area of Srinagar.

Meanwhile, a statement released by NIA reads that NIA has almost attached 5 properties of 5 designated terrorists. Besides, NIA recently under UAPA, attached the Hurriyat Office in Srinagar, which was owned in part by Nayeem Khan, an accused chargesheeted by the NIA in the Hurriyat Terror Funding case.