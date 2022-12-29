Niagara Falls Freezing - These are 4 BEST VIDEOS

The world's most famous waterfall Niagara Falls has partially frozen thanks to the recent wave of sub-zero temperatures gripping the region. Dubbed the ‘blizzard of the century,’ the famous waterfall, has turned into an icy wonderland that looks like a scene from the Disney movie Frozen! Pictures and videos of the frozen fall have been attracting a lot of attention on social media with many users calling it frozen wonderland.

I wish I could find words to describe how majestic & beautiful the view is. #NiagaraFalls pic.twitter.com/JLneRpFGxw — Samar Kohli (@samarkohli) December 28, 2022

The magical scene was captured in a series of breathtaking photographs with Niagara Falls completely transformed into ice, looking like an icy paradise. Due to the heavy flow of 3,160 tons of water, it is nearly impossible for the fall to completely freeze, but over the years the fall has turned into partial frozen wonderland. The water falls here at the rate of 32 feet per second.

Gm! Niagara Falls during a deep freeze pic.twitter.com/c3VBZEaMRF — TyLekki (@tylekki) December 23, 2022

The pictures and videos surfacing on the internet show frozen mist and sheets of ice blanketing parts of the iconic tourist destination at the border of USA and Canada.

The part of Niagara Falls on the American side has frozen five times so far. Whenever this waterfall accumulated, the flow of water was affected at that time. Steel ice booms were installed here in 1644 to prevent the waterfall from becoming ice.

AFTER A BLIZZARD, NIAGARA FALLS IS OFFICIALLY A WINTER WONDERLAND pic.twitter.com/1Jjc2xykuL — Niagara Action (@NiagaraAction) December 28, 2022

