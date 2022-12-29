topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
NIAGARA FALLS FREEZING

Niagara Falls Freezing - These are 4 BEST VIDEOS

Pictures and videos of the frozen fall have been attracting a lot of attention on social media with many users calling it frozen wonderland. 

Last Updated: Dec 29, 2022, 08:01 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Niagara Falls Freezing - These are 4 BEST VIDEOS

The world's most famous waterfall Niagara Falls has partially frozen thanks to the recent wave of sub-zero temperatures gripping the region. Dubbed the ‘blizzard of the century,’ the famous waterfall, has turned into an icy wonderland that looks like a scene from the Disney movie Frozen! Pictures and videos of the frozen fall have been attracting a lot of attention on social media with many users calling it frozen wonderland. 

The magical scene was captured in a series of breathtaking photographs with Niagara Falls completely transformed into ice, looking like an icy paradise. Due to the heavy flow of 3,160 tons of water, it is nearly impossible for the fall to completely freeze, but over the years the fall has turned into partial frozen wonderland. The water falls here at the rate of 32 feet per second. 

The pictures and videos surfacing on the internet show frozen mist and sheets of ice blanketing parts of the iconic tourist destination at the border of USA and Canada. 

The part of Niagara Falls on the American side has frozen five times so far. Whenever this waterfall accumulated, the flow of water was affected at that time. Steel ice booms were installed here in 1644 to prevent the waterfall from becoming ice.

 

 

Live TV

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Afghanistan has become hell for women
DNA Video
DNA: Wake-Up Alarm for Students in Haryana!
DNA Video
DNA: When the national song Vande Mataram was sung for the first time in 1896
DNA Video
DNA: The 'Business Model' of Kota
DNA Video
DNA: 'Narco Terrorism', Enemy of Kashmir!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Terrorist attacks by TTP in Pakistan!
DNA Video
DNA: Why is every student in Kota worried?
DNA Video
DNA: When the national anthem 'Jana-Gana-Mana' was sung for the first time in 1911
DNA Video
DNA: Why did China come to Unlock from Zero Policy?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Icy bomb' attack on America