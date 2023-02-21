topStoriesenglish2575528
NIA's Mega Crackdown on Gangsters, Raids Conducted at Over 70 Places in Delhi, UP, Other States

NIA conducted raids at over 70 locations across eight states against the gangster syndicates running in the country. 

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) launched searches at over 70 locations across several states on Tuesday in a major crackdown against gangster syndicate. The searches were being conducted in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Delhi, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh.

The raids were being conducted at over 30 locations in Punjab. The ongoing raids are in connection with a probe into a case registered by NIA against gangster and their criminal syndicate.

This is the fourth round of NIA raids on the gangster network.

Further details are awaited.

 

