Nigerian woman tests positive for monkeypox in Delhi; India's case count rises to 14

New Delhi: A 30-year-old Nigerian woman has tested positive for monkeypox in Delhi, making it the city's ninth and India's 14th case of the infection, officials said on Monday.

The woman was admitted to the LNJP Hospital here with blisters and pus-filled lesions on genitals on September 16. Her test report came back on Sunday, they added.

Another suspected patient, also of Nigerian origin, was admitted to the state-run hospital on Sunday. His test reports are awaited.

In Delhi, the first case of monkeypox was reported on July 24.

LNJP Hospital has been made the nodal facility to treat patients with viral infection.

Monkeypox is a viral zoonotic disease having common symptoms such as fever, skin lesions, lymphadenopathy, headache, muscle aches, exhaustion, chills or sweats and sore throat and cough.