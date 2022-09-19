NewsIndia
MONKEYPOX

Nigerian woman tests positive for monkeypox in Delhi; India's case count rises to 14

In Delhi, the first case of monkeypox was reported on July 24.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 19, 2022, 08:46 PM IST|Source: PTI

Trending Photos

Nigerian woman tests positive for monkeypox in Delhi; India's case count rises to 14

New Delhi: A 30-year-old Nigerian woman has tested positive for monkeypox in Delhi, making it the city's ninth and India's 14th case of the infection, officials said on Monday.

The woman was admitted to the LNJP Hospital here with blisters and pus-filled lesions on genitals on September 16. Her test report came back on Sunday, they added.

Another suspected patient, also of Nigerian origin, was admitted to the state-run hospital on Sunday. His test reports are awaited.

In Delhi, the first case of monkeypox was reported on July 24.

LNJP Hospital has been made the nodal facility to treat patients with viral infection.

Monkeypox is a viral zoonotic disease having common symptoms such as fever, skin lesions, lymphadenopathy, headache, muscle aches, exhaustion, chills or sweats and sore throat and cough.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Baduan Masjid' or 'Mahadev's Temple'?
DNA Video
DNA: Dream of riding bike in air to come true!
DNA Video
DNA: Futuristic electric plane is here!
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of 'Crimes' on 'Black Friday'
DNA Video
DNA: India's diplomatic success in Samarkand
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 16, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of those who are making 'Kartavya path' a 'Garbage Path'
DNA Video
DNA: Cheetah to return to India after 75 years
DNA Video
DNA: Hindu dominated village a property of Waqf board?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the fast spreading Khalistani virus