Bihar

Night curfew imposed in Bihar, schools, cinema halls, religious places to remain shut till this date

After Uttarakhand and Tamil Nadu, the Bihar government on Sunday (April 18) decided to impose night curfew from 9 pm

Night curfew imposed in Bihar, schools, cinema halls, religious places to remain shut till this date
PTI photo

New Delhi: After Uttarakhand and Tamil Nadu, the Bihar government on Sunday (April 18) decided to impose night curfew from 9 pm
To 5 am; extends closure of schools/colleges/coaching centres till May 15. 

Announcing the decision, Bihar Chief Minister said, "Night curfew will remain in place from 9 pm to 5 am across the state. All shops selling vegetables, fruits, eggs and meat will be closed by 6 pm. Restaurants and dhabas to be operational for home delivery and take away services till 9 pm."

