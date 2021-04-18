Night curfew imposed in Bihar, schools, cinema halls, religious places to remain shut till this date

New Delhi: After Uttarakhand and Tamil Nadu, the Bihar government on Sunday (April 18) decided to impose night curfew from 9 pm
To 5 am; extends closure of schools/colleges/coaching centres till May 15.
Announcing the decision, Bihar Chief Minister said, "Night curfew will remain in place from 9 pm to 5 am across the state. All shops selling vegetables, fruits, eggs and meat will be closed by 6 pm. Restaurants and dhabas to be operational for home delivery and take away services till 9 pm."
