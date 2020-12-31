हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Coronavirus

Night curfew imposed in Delhi ahead of New Year as new COVID-19 strain spreads

Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Wednesday announced a curfew in the national capital on New Year’s Eve.

Night curfew imposed in Delhi ahead of New Year as new COVID-19 strain spreads

Amid the rising concerns over the new, more infectious strain of COVID-19, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Wednesday (December 30) announced a curfew in the national capital on New Year’s Eve.

According to an order issued by Chief Secretary Vijay Dev, no celebratory events, congregations and gatherings at public places are permitted from 11 pm of December 31 to 6 am of January 1, 2021. The order also restricts more than five people to gather at a public place. It is to be noted that the licensed premises are exempted from the order.

“A detailed assessment of the situation in Delhi has been made and considering the threat posed by the mutant UK strain of Covid-19 virus and after observing the local incidents of Covid-19 pandemic in Delhi, it is apprehended that gatherings, congregations, and public celebrations of New Year pose a considerable threat of spread of virus and may cause setback to the appreciable gains made in the suppression of chain of transmission of Covid-19 cases in Delhi,” the order said.

“Night curfew will be in force (not more than five persons to assemble at public places), and no new year celebratory events, congregations and gatherings at the public place will be permitted from 11 pm of December 31 to 6 am of January 1, 2021, and also from 11 pm of January 1 to 6 am of January 2…Public places will not include the licensed premises.. However, there will be no restriction on interstate and intrastate movement of persons and goods during the curfew period,” it added.

The chief secretary has also directed all District Magistrates, DCPs and all authorities concerned to ensure strict compliance of the order.

