Night curfew in Maharashtra from March 28 as COVID-19 cases spiral out of control

Mumbai: Amid rising COVID-19 cases, the Maharashtra government on Friday (March 26, 2021) decided to impose night curfew with effect from Sunday night. The announcement in this regard was made by the Chief Minister's Office.

As the number of coronavirus cases spiral out of control in Maharashtra, the state government has decided to impose a night curfew in the state from March 28.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray held an important meeting via video conferencing to review the coronavirus situation in the state. All divisional commissioners, Collectors, SPs and senior doctors of district hospitals were in attendence.

The aim of the meeting was to formulate further strategies in view of the increasing cases of corona in the state. Night curfews have been announced across the state since Sunday to reduce congestion following growing Corona cases.

Malls will be closed from 8pm to 7am.

Meanwhile, lockdown was declared in Beed district from March 26 till April 4 in the wake of a massive rise in the COVID-19 cases. According to reports, the order to impose lockdown was issued by the Beed District Collector to prevent further spread of the deadly coronavirus. During the lockdown, all marriage halls, hotels and restaurants will remain shut in the district.