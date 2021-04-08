UP lockdown: What if you are planning to travel in the state, check all the rules here

Lucknow: In view of a steep rise in Covid-19 cases, the Yogi Adityanath-led government in Uttar Pradesh has announced several restrictions and issued new guidelines to curb the spread of the deadly virus.

Accordingly, a night curfew has been imposed in major cities of Uttar Pradesh including Lucknow, Kanpur and Varanasi with effect from Thursday night.

While the night curfew has been imposed in Lucknow at 9 pm and 6 am, it will come to force between 10 pm till 6 am in Kanpur. On the other hand, Varanasi will observe a week-long curfew starting at 9 pm from April 8.

The new restrictions have been imposed in compliance with the Allahabad High Court’s recent order to consider a night curfew situation as the state is witnessing a surge in the number of coronavirus cases. The high court had asked the government to consider vaccination of all people and imposing a night curfew.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath passed the order after holding a video conference with several district magistrates on Wednesday.

Check new guidelines

-In the wake of the rising cases, the district magistrates in Uttar Pradesh have been given the authority to impose night curfew from 9 PM to 5 AM in their respective areas.

-In those districts where more than 100 fresh cases are being reported every day and have more than 500 active cases, the district magistrate may take a decision regarding holidays, barring examinations, depending upon local circumstances.

-As per the order, people coming and going at the railway station, bus station, and airport will be able to travel by showing their ticket. Significantly, no restriction has been imposed on the movement of freight trains.

-Stress on COVID-19 testing of people at railway stations, bus stations for effective control over COVID-19 and for effective contract tracing.

-Social distancing and masks made mandatory for everyone and violators to be fined on the spot.

-Fifty per cent of the ambulance to be reserved for COVID-19 patients, while the rest for the non-COVID-19 patients.

-All educational institutions, barring medical, nursing and para-medical institutes, would remain closed in Lucknow till April 15.

-Examinations would be allowed in recognised educational institutes with strict adherence to COVID protocols.

What will be exempted?

-There will be an exemption on ferrying essential items and there will be no ban on the movement of goods vehicles in Lucknow.

-The supply of fruits, vegetables, milk, LPG, petrol-diesel and medicine will continue as usual.

-The government and semi-government personnel working in night shifts and private sector personnel engaged in essential goods services will also be exempted.

Uttar Pradesh reported 40 coronavirus fatalities, the highest in recent weeks, and 6,023 new cases on Wednesday, pushing the toll to 8,964 and the tally to 6,45,930. The 40 new fatalities in the state include six from Lucknow, five from Kanpur, four from Ballia, three each from Allahabad and Varanasi, and two each from Moradabad, Ghazipur, Amroha and Fatehpur, according to a health bulletin.

Of the 6,023 new cases, 1,333 are from Lucknow, followed by 811 in Allahabad, 593 in Varanasi and 300 in Kanpur, among others. As many as 6.05 lakh patients have recovered and there are 31,987 active cases.

Live TV