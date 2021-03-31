Night curfew to continue in Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat and Rajkot till April 15 as COVID cases rise

Gandhinagar: The night curfew imposed in four metro cities of Gujarat - Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat and Rajkot – will continue till April 15, the state government has announced in the wake of rising coronavirus cases there..

According to the Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department, Gujarat government, the night curfew in four metros of the state, Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat and Rajkot, which is currently in force from 9 pm to 6 am, will also continue till April 15, 2021.

Considering the prevalence of coronavirus spread, the state government has decided to keep the COVID-19 Transition Control Guidelines of the Central Government unchanged till April 30, as per the Additional Chief Secretary.

According to data from the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the number of active cases of coronavirus in Gujarat are 12,041.

The total cured, discharged and migrated cases are 2,86,577, the death toll is 4500. The Centre Tuesday pulled up the states with a high number of coronavirus cases claiming that the situation is turning from 'bad to worse' and stressed that the whole country is at risk.

"We are facing an increasingly severe and intense situation, more so surely in some districts. But the whole country is potentially at risk and therefore all efforts to contain and save lives should be taken," NITI Aayog member (Health) V K Paul said.

Further, he said, "COVID-19 situation is turning from bad to worse. In the last few weeks, especially in some states, it is a huge cause for worry. No state, no part of the country should be complacent."

At a press conference, Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan listed out the 10 districts which have reported the maximum COVID-19 cases, they are; Pune (59,475), Mumbai (46,248), Nagpur (45,322), Thane (35,264), Nashik (26,553), Aurangabad (21,282), Bengaluru Urban (16,259), Nanded (15,171), Delhi (8,032), Ahmednagar (7,952).

Eight of the top 10 districts are from Maharashtra and that Delhi, taken as one district, is also on the list.

Meanwhile, India on Tuesday reported 56,211 new cases in the last 24 hours. The Health and Family Welfare Ministry's data showed that India registered 68,020 new cases which was also reportedly the highest single-day rise in over 5 months. More than 60,000 infections are being reported daily for the past few days.

